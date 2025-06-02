 Top
National Jewellers Under DRI Scanner

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
2 Jun 2025 10:06 PM IST

The DRI sleuths seized several important documents and hard discs as part of their investigation: Sources

Representational Image — DC file

NELLORE: A team of directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) officials from Karnataka conducted surprise raids on National Jewellers, a gold business firm with branches in Nellore and Bengaluru, here on Monday. The DRI sleuths seized several important documents and hard discs as part of their investigation, sources said.

According to unconfirmed reports, a partner of the firm has been picked up for questioning. The sudden raid and ongoing probe have created a wave of concern among other gold traders in Nellore, with many worried about possible wider implications for the local gold market.


