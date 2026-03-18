National Development Council Delegation Reviews Amaravati’s Progress with AP CS

Vijayawada: A 16-member delegation from the National Defence College (NDC), New Delhi, led by AVSM awardee M.V. Patel, met Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary G. Sai Prasad at the Secretariat on Tuesday as part of its nationwide study tour.

The delegation members are currently undergoing a 47-week National Security and Strategic Studies course. As part of the study, they undertake visits across states within India and abroad to study strategic issues and development models. As part of its Andhra Pradesh itinerary, the team is touring Amaravati and will also visit Visakhapatnam to assess the progress of the greenfield capital project and examine Smart City initiatives.

During its interaction, the team sought details on challenges in building Amaravati and the steps taken to overcome them. Sai Prasad said the government is rapidly developing a world-class capital despite financial constraints post-bifurcation. With Central support, substantial funds are being mobilised to create global-standard infrastructure, including roads and core civic facilities.

The CS stressed apart from constructing the capital, the focus is on balanced regional development. Andhra Pradesh has operational airports in Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kurnool and Kadapa, with Bhogapuram International Airport set to boost connectivity. The state’s airport network, he noted, is comparable to larger states like Maharashtra.

Patel said the NDC course will continue till December, covering economic security, technology, global issues and national security strategies. The course participants will continue interacting with policymakers to understand governance and strategic dynamics.