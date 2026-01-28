National Conference Highlights Prison Reforms, Modernisation

Visakhapatnam: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday inaugurated the 9th National Conference of Correctional Administrators in Visakhapatnam, underscoring the Centre’s commitment to reforming and modernising India’s prison system.

Addressing the conference, the minister said ₹950 crore had been allocated for prison modernisation and the development of high-security prisons, including ₹101.45 crore earmarked for 2025–26. He also highlighted the Support to Poor Prisoners Scheme, under which the Centre provides ₹20 crore annually to assist economically disadvantaged inmates. So far, 237 prisoners across 16 states and Union territories have benefitted under the scheme.

The minister said the government was working to transform prisons into institutions of reform rather than punishment, enabling inmates to reintegrate into society with dignity after release. He added that 15,875 prison officers had been trained through 701 capacity-building programmes, while noting that prison administration remains a State subject.

The two-day conference is being organised by the Andhra Pradesh Prisons Department in collaboration with the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), Ministry of Home Affairs. It has brought together senior prison administrators from across the country to deliberate on reforms and best practices.

Andhra Pradesh director general of prisons Anjani Kumar, and director general of BPR&D Alok Ranjan addressed the inaugural session.

On the first day, four sessions were held on key aspects of correctional administration. The opening session, led by P.C. Meena, director general of prisons (Administration and Reforms), Uttar Pradesh, focused on the needs of vulnerable groups in custody.

Subsequent sessions examined digital initiatives to modernise prison management. Officials from the National Crime Records Bureau and National Informatics Centre presented on the Criminal Procedure Identification System and the e-Prisons platform. Discussions also covered model prison standards and post-release rehabilitation, with officials from Maharashtra, Telangana and other states sharing best practices.