NASSCOM May Partner with AP in IT, Services Sectors

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday invited NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Service Companies) to invest in Andhra Pradesh and tap into the vast opportunities in the IT and services sectors.

During a meeting he held with the association representatives, Naidu urged them to partner with the state government in these sectors.

The representatives responded positively to the plea and evinced interest in associating with the state government in the banking, financial services and insurance sectors and in introducing new technologies.

The Chief Minister said the state was making efforts to deliver technology-driven services to the people and has created a data lake treating each household as a unit. “Plans are to expand services based on this system,” he said.

He said his current focus was on advancing quantum computing. “AP is committed to bringing transformative changes in the education system. We are ensuring that investors have access to skilled human resources, by upgrading the skills of the local populations.”

NASSCOM representatives praised Andhra Pradesh’s development trajectory under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu.