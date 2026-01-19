Anakapalli Woman Alleges Assault, Cheating by Jana Sena Leader

Anakapalli: A woman on Sunday lodged a complaint with the Nathavaram police in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh, alleging that Rajana Surya Chandra, the Jana Sena Party Narsipatnam constituency in-charge, had promised to marry her and sexually exploited her for more than twelve years.

The victim, Poluparthi Lavanya, accompanied by her father Suribabu, filed a complaint alleging that he had also assaulted both of them on the night of 17th January.

Speaking to the media, Lavanya stated that she was previously married to another person, but the Jana Sena leader had convinced her to divorce her husband with the promise of marriage. She mentioned that she had been living with Suryachandra for the past 12 years, during which he continuously stalled and ignored her repeated requests for marriage.

At around 9 pm on Sunday, Suryachandra went to Lavanya’s house and demanded the cell phone he had given her earlier. When Lavanya’s father said he would return the phone the next morning, Suryachandra, allegedly drunk, flew into a rage, got into an altercation, and beat Lavanya and her father Suribabu with a stick. Suribabu sustained injuries in the incident, prompting Lavanya to file a complaint with the Nathavaram police.

Lavanya further alleged that there was a threat to her life and her family from the Jana Sena leader and sought police protection.



