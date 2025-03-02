Naredco welcomes AP’s urban development, revenue reforms

Vijayawada: National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco) AP president Gadde Chakradhar said their organisation welcomes the AP government’s transformative reforms, aimed at streamlining urban development and revenue processes.

He observed that the policy changes brought in by the coalition government in AP like ease of doing business, faster approvals and transparency will boost the real estate and infrastructure sectors

Chakradhar lauded the approval of podium parking, which will reduce the financial burden on developers, who previously had to invest heavily in constructing cellar parking. He welcomed the upgraded DPMS software, saying it will speed up approvals and minimise bureaucratic delays.

The Naredco state president praised the introduction of a new transparent TDR process, allowing developers to utilise the TDR on the same site where the land is lost due to road widening.

Speaking about the growth potential in Andhra Pradesh’s real estate sector, Chakradhar stated, “Now is the ideal time to invest in residential properties or layout plots in Andhra Pradesh. With the state government’s visionary development policies and initiatives, the real estate sector is poised for significant growth.”

Those present included state executive vice president Kiran, state secretary general Seetaramaiah, state treasurer Ramesh Babu, and central zone president Sandeep Mandava.

