Narayana Warns of Stern Action Against Illegal Layouts

Nellore: Urban Development Minister P Narayana has warned that the state government would take stringent action against illegal layouts and unauthorized constructions.

Speaking at a review meeting held at the Gudur municipal office on Sunday, the minister said the alliance government has provided an opportunity to such people through the Layout Regularization Scheme and the Building Regularization Scheme, and urged the people to utilize these.

“From now on, if anyone develops illegal layouts or takes up constructions without approvals, demolitions are inevitable,” he said.

The minister revealed that in Kavali town alone, nearly 83 per cent of the constructions have deviations.

The review meeting was attended by municipal officials from Sullurupeta, Naidupeta, Venkatagiri and Gudur. Narayana, who also holds the municipal administration department, discussed civic issues such as roads, drainage, drinking water supply and streetlights. He said officials must prioritize essential works and promised necessary funds for their completion.

Gudur MLA Pasim Sunil Kumar, Sullurupeta MLA Nelavala Vijayashree and Venkatagiri MLA Kurugondla Ramakrishna brought local and municipal issues to Narayana’s notice.

The minister said, in his reply, that pending problems would be resolved. He said the YSRC government’s negligence had derailed the AMRUT scheme, leading to a loss of nearly Rs 8,500 crore to the state. “With chief minister Chandrababu Naidu’s intervention, the scheme is now being revived. This would help end the drinking water and drainage problems across the state in two years,” he said.

Fund allocations: Narayana announced major allocations under the AMRUT programme: Rs 73 crore for Gudur, Rs 173 crore for Sullurupeta, Rs 218 crore for Naidupeta, and Rs 120 crore for Venkatagiri to resolve drinking water supply issues on a permanent basis. Tenders would be called within a week, and work would begin immediately, he said.

For drainage projects, funds of Rs 28 crore for Gudur, Rs 18 crore for Naidupeta, Rs 16 crore for Venkatagiri and Rs 16 crore for Sullurupeta have been earmarked. Across 123 municipalities in the state, nearly Rs 28,000 crore would be spent in three phases to complete construction of underground drains, the minister said.

The meeting was attended by sub-collector Raghavendra Meena, municipal commissioners, health officers and other officials.