Narayana Says Nellore To Become Model City With Naidu’s Backing

Nellore: Municipal administration minister Ponguru Narayana has said Nellore will be developed into a model city with the support of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, noting that major civic works, including underpasses on NH-16 at Chintareddypalem and NTR Nagar, are progressing with central approval.

Speaking at a coalition meeting at the VPR Convention Centre in Kanupurthipadu, he praised Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and his wife for their longstanding service to the district. He said the Vemireddy family had engaged in welfare work long before entering politics and continues to make a significant contribution to local development.

The meeting, attended by TD and Jana Sena leaders and workers, began with tributes to TD founder and former chief minister late N.T. Rama Rao.

Narayana said that 84 differently-abled persons in the constituency had received tricycles through VPR’s initiative and thanked the MP for funding the construction of Shadi Manzil in minority-dominated areas.

He also highlighted VPR’s support for schools, including RSR School, and nearly 200 water plants established by the Vemireddy Foundation.

Prabhakar Reddy said it was an honour to work under Naidu’s leadership, adding that 1,050 electric tricycles had been distributed to differently-abled persons across the Nellore Parliament constituency. He also mentioned free education and eye-care services being provided through his foundation.

District TD president Abdul Aziz lauded the Vemireddy couple’s service to society, citing free cancer screenings for women and water plants in remote areas.

Dr Krishna Prasad of VPR Netra Eye Services and foundation coordinator Shankar were felicitated during the event. Several corporators and leaders from TD and Jana Sena took part.