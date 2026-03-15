Narayana Reviews VMRDA Master Plan Roads in Vizag

Visakhapatnam:Municipal administration and urban development minister Dr P. Narayana on Saturday inspected VMRDA Master Plan roads in Visakhapatnam and directed officials to complete the projects before the Bhogapuram Airport becomes operational.

Accompanied by VMRDA chairman M.V. Pranav Gopal, GVMC commissioner Ketan Garg and Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, the minister reviewed road works connecting Nerella Valasa–Kothavalasa, Boyapalem–Kapuluppada and Bheemili–Dorathota Junction.

Officials briefed him on the progress and challenges in construction. Narayana instructed them to ensure that the works are completed within the stipulated timeframe, stressing that the roads are crucial for connectivity to the upcoming airport.

Earlier, at the suggestion of MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, the minister visited a slum in ASR Nagar, Seethammadhara. Residents informed him that around 200 families have been living there for nearly three decades without land ownership documents and were facing threats of eviction.

Narayana assured the residents that the government would modernise the slum and directed GVMC officials to prepare housing proposals under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. He also instructed officials to examine land ownership claims carefully to ensure justice for both residents and landowners.

VMRDA chairman Pranav Gopal said about 54 per cent of the road works have been completed and that the projects are being executed jointly by VMRDA, the Roads and Buildings Department and GVMC.

The minister reiterated that the Master Plan roads would be largely completed by the time Bhogapuram Airport becomes operational.