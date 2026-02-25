Narayana Reviews Diarrhea Situation, Assures Support in Srikakulam

Visakhapatnam: Municipal administration and urban development minister P. Narayana on Wednesday reviewed the situation arising out of the diarrhea outbreak in Srikakulam district and assured affected families of the government’s full support.

Accompanied by district collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and MLA Gondu Shankar, the minister visited affected localities, including Dammalaveedhi and Kandravedhi. He met family members of Mandal Suresh, who died due to the outbreak, and interacted with patients undergoing treatment. He advised residents to consume only boiled drinking water as a precautionary measure.

The minister later inspected sanitation arrangements and drinking water supply systems in Mangu Wari Thota and visited KIMS Hospital to review treatment facilities. He also held a review meeting with district officials to assess preventive and relief measures.

MLA Gondu Shankar separately visited affected areas and hospitals, assuring victims of government support. He directed officials to intensify sanitation drives, clean drainage lines and ensure uninterrupted supply of safe drinking water. He also stressed the need for adequate availability of medicines, medical personnel and continuous monitoring to prevent further spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, the collector visited GEMS Hospital and instructed doctors to provide enhanced medical care. He interacted with patients and healthcare staff and emphasised the importance of quality treatment. Officials said 13 patients were discharged from various hospitals on Wednesday.

The review involved district joint collector Farman Ahmed Khan, trainee collector Prithvi Raj Kumar, district medical and health officer Dr K. Anitha, municipal officials and medical staff.