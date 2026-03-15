Narayana: Govt Focusing on Infra, Revenue Push in Cities

Visakhapatnam: Municipal administration and urban development minister P. Narayana on Sunday said the state government is pushing ahead with major urban infrastructure projects and administrative reforms despite severe financial constraints.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam, he said Andhra Pradesh has over 90 municipalities and nine municipal corporations, and the government is focusing on optimal utilisation of existing assets and expanding revenue sources to strengthen urban local bodies. To improve administrative efficiency, joint collectors have been appointed as special officers for all municipal corporations.

Narayana said the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project is currently under review by the Central government. Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) is conducting a feasibility study that is expected to be completed within two months. Once the study is finalised, the government plans to fast-track the project and complete construction within three years.

To mobilise investments for urban infrastructure, a regional workshop under the Urban Investment Window (UWIN) initiative is being organised with participation from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. The forum will focus on raising funds through capital markets, municipal bonds and other financial instruments, while also providing technical and financial guidance for projects in sectors such as water supply, sanitation, transport and housing.

The minister said construction of more than 20,000 houses had stalled during the previous YSRC government. The current government is working to resume and expedite these projects, with thousands of houses already under construction and a target of completing 2.6 lakh houses by June.

Narayana also announced plans for a semi-ring road around Visakhapatnam, modelled on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road, extending from Rambilli to Bhogapuram. He said earlier hurdles related to forest land had been resolved after discussions with Chief Minister Chandrababu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Referring to alleged irregularities in the allocation of one-cent land plots during the previous government, Narayana said a vigilance inquiry is underway and assured that it would not affect development works meant for public benefit.