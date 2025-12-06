Narayana Orders Modern Toilets At Atmakur Bus Stand

 Top
Andhra Pradesh
6 Dec 2025 9:54 PM IST

Suresh Reddy brought long-pending road issues on the bus stand premises to the Minister’s notice. Responding positively, Narayana instructed officials to prepare estimates for repairs and install modern, hygienic toilet facilities at the earliest.

Minister P. Narayana, RTC zonal chairman Sannapareddy Suresh Reddy, commissioner O.Y. Nandan and deputy mayor Roop Kumar Yadav discuss improvements with officials at Atmakur bus stand on Saturday.— Image By Arrangement

Nellore: Municipal administration and urban development minister Dr Ponguru Narayana, along with RTC zonal chairman Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy, inspected the defunct public toilets at Atmakur bus stand in Nellore city on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, the minister said passengers were facing serious inconvenience due to the unusable facilities. He said the upgraded toilets should serve both bus commuters and local residents.

He added that estimates have been sought for improving the internal roads in the bus stand and asserted that the coalition government is committed to ensuring public convenience and development through collective effort.

Municipal commissioner O.Y. Nandan, Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar Yadav and local TDP leaders accompanied the Minister during the visit.

