Narayana Opens APCRDA Stall, Reviews Amaravati Complex Models

Vijayawada:Minister for municipal administration and urban development Dr Ponguru Narayana on Friday visited the 11th Amaravati Property Festival organised by NAREDCO Central Zone in Vijayawada.

The minister formally inaugurated the APCRDA stall, set up to showcase comprehensive information on five proposed townships, by cutting a ribbon. He was accorded a warm welcome by CRDA staff.

During his visit, Narayana inspected the miniature models of the Amaravati Government Complex (AGC) being built in the capital city. CRDA economic development project manager M. Paranjyothi Raju, along with other officials, briefed him on the models and the government’s vision for sustainable and integrated development.

The minister appreciated APCRDA officials, staff and event organisers for attractively presenting the AGC miniatures for public viewing at the festival. He was also informed that representatives of several companies and the general public were showing keen interest in the models and learning about Amaravati’s environment-friendly and standards-based city-building practices.