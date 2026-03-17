Narayana Inaugurates Park, Vows Overhaul of Gajuwaka Garbage Station

Visakhapatnam: Municipal administration minister P. Narayana on Tuesday announced a permanent solution for the Gajuwaka Garbage Transfer Station while inaugurating the Alluri Sitarama Raju Park developed over 4.75 acres at Gajuwaka HB Colony.

During an inspection of the Gajuwaka Zonal Garbage Transfer Station, the minister directed officials to ensure immediate transport of waste to the waste-to-energy plant and avoid reliance on long-term dumping yards. He also called for a modernisation plan to prevent inconvenience to residents.

The park, built at a cost of around ₹10 crore, features an amphitheatre, skating rink, cricket nets, cafeteria, modern toilets, drainage system, water fountain, and an open-air gym. A statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju was also unveiled.

Narayana said the state government is prioritising infrastructure development, with tenders worth ₹14,000 crore issued to provide tap water to every household within two years. He added that work on the Vizag Metro will begin after a survey by RITES is completed.

MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said ₹250 crore had been invested in Gajuwaka over the past 20 months, compared to ₹90 crore in the previous five years. Mayor Pila Srinivasa Rao and GVMC commissioner Ketan Garg said steps are underway to improve sanitation, street lighting, and modernise the transfer station within two to three months.