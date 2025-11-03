Narayana In Dubai, Invites Sobha Group And Kef Holdings For Investment In AP

VIJAYAWADA: Urban development minister P. Narayana has invited real estate developer Sobha Group and KEF Holdings to do their investments in Andhra Pradesh.

An AP delegation led by the minister is currently on a visit to Dubai to invite industrialists to the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15, and seek investments in the state.

Starting on Wednesday, the delegation called on Indian consulate representatives BG Krishnan and C Sasikanth and explained to them about the developmental initiatives of AP.

The delegation met the Sobha Group senior vice president Vikram Datta and proposed that the group take up development of AP’s infrastructure and also take part in the CII partnership summit. The Sobha Group responded positively.

Later, the delegation called on consul general in Dubai, Satish Kumar Sivan, and explained how the AP government was pushing the state’s development with renewed energy. The AP team highlighted the Speed of Doing Business initiative and the facility of giving clearances under a single window system for setting up industrial units in the state.

Minister Narayana requested the consular general to encourage business groups from Dubai to visit AP and invest in the state.

The delegation also met the KEF Holdings chairman Faizal Kottikollon and explained to him the advantages of investing in the health sector in AP. Apart from the minister, the delegation comprised CRDA commissioner K Kannababu and municipal administration director Sampath Kumar.