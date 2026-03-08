Narayana Condoles Wakf Board Chief’s Mother’s Demise

NELLORE: Municipal administration and urban development minister Dr Ponguru Narayana on Sunday expressed deep condolences over the demise of Anwar Jan, mother of Andhra Pradesh State Wakf Board chairman Abdul Aziz.

Anwar Jan passed away on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. On learning about her demise, Narayana visited Abdul Aziz’s residence in Nellore on Sunday to pay his respects.

The minister offered floral tributes to the mortal remains of Anwar Jan and later participated in the funeral procession. He also met Abdul Aziz and other members of the bereaved family and conveyed his sympathies.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayana said the loss of a mother creates an irreplaceable void in one’s life and expressed hope that the departed soul rests in peace. He prayed that Abdul Aziz and his family would have the strength and courage to bear the loss.