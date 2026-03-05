Narayana Assures Consideration for Kovur Municipality Proposal

Nellore:Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy raised key development issues of her constituency during the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Budget Session on Thursday, receiving a positive response from the government.

She urged the government to upgrade the Kovur gram panchayat into a municipality by merging nearby Padugupadu and Pothireddipalem villages, stating that the combined population would reach nearly 75,000, enabling faster urban development.

Responding to the request, municipal administration minister P. Narayana assured the House that the proposal would be considered in line with the aspirations of local residents.

The MLA also sought additional funds and staff for Buchireddypalem municipality, which was recently upgraded to a grade-II municipality. She requested allocations for road and drainage works and the construction of protection walls and side revetments along the Gudipalli and Rebala canals.

Narayana assured the Assembly that adequate funds would be provided for the development of Buchireddypalem municipality.

Prashanti Reddy thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the state government for allocating `14,539 crore in the Budget for urban infrastructure, sanitation and drinking water supply, stating that the move would strengthen urban development across the state.