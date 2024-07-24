Narapureddy Maurya Takes Charge As Tirupati Municipal Commissioner

Tirupati: IAS officer Narapureddy Maurya officially assumed her duties as the new commissioner of Tirupati Municipal Corporation and managing director of Tirupati Smart City. The charge handover ceremony took place in the commissioner's chamber at the municipal corporation office here on Wednesday.



Speaking to the media on this occasion, commissioner Maurya emphasised that her top priority would be addressing public issues and improving civic infrastructure. She stated, "We will work towards the development of Tirupati city in coordination with the council, officials, and staff." Maurya assured that appropriate measures would be taken to resolve public complaints in a timely manner.

After taking charge, the new commissioner held a meeting with heads of all departments to discuss various departmental matters. During the meeting, Maurya encouraged the officials to work collaboratively and in coordination for the development of Tirupati city. She also highlighted the importance of teamwork, stating, "Let's work together in harmony for the progress of Tirupati".