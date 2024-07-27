Lokesh confirms use of ‘Red Book’

VIJAYAWADA: In what could become a sensational revelation, Andhra Pradesh minister for education, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh confirmed the use of ‘Red Book’, in which he reportedly noted down the names of officials and YSRC leaders who allegedly had harassed the TDP cadre and people. On the last day of Assembly sessions here on Friday, talking to reporters in the Assembly lobby, Lokesh said he had the Red Book with him and recalled talking about it in more than 90 public meetings. He said that he would abide by his statement that the names of all the “wrongdoers” would be included in the Red Book and they would be punished according to the law.

Minister Lokesh claimed even before the opening of the Red Book, the YSRC leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had gone to Delhi and made a fuss. He said recently his Red Book has become popular in the national media. Lokesh said that YSRC won 11 seats as Jagan Mohan Reddy held two media conferences in the last five years, and interestingly he held five media conferences in one month. He said if Jagan Mohan Reddy comes to the assembly, they will treat him with respect and explain the facts in a way that makes sense. Minister Lokesh said the alliance leaders would not use foul words or disrespect the family members of the YSRC leader.

The five-day session of the AP Assembly concluded here on Friday. AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu declared sine die (adjournment until next time) for the assembly. Similarly, in the AP Legislative Council, Chairman K. Moshen Raju declared sine die of the Council.