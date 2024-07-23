Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Nara Lokesh thanks Centre for extending financial support to Amaravati and Polavaram

Andhra Pradesh
M Srinivas
23 July 2024 8:21 AM GMT
Nara Lokesh thanks Centre for extending financial support to Amaravati and Polavaram
x
IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday thanked the Central government for extending financial support of Rs.15,000 crore for Amaravati capital development apart from full financial support for early completion of Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh. (File Photo)

Vijayawada: IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday thanked the Central government for extending financial support of Rs.15,000 crore for Amaravati capital development apart from full financial support for early completion of Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh.

In a tweet, he thanked the Centre, which has announced that it will provide full support for the completion of the projects of Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, and Polavaram, Jeevanadi. On behalf of the people of the State, we express our gratitude to the NDA government for committing to the reconstruction of Andhra Pradesh by allocating Rs.15,000 crore in the budget.

He made these remarks while responding to announcements made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Andhra Pradesh while presenting the budget-2024 in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Nirmala Sitharaman announced a special financial support of Rs.15,000 crore for Amaravati capital development in Andhra Pradesh.

She said the Central government was fully committed to completion and financing of the Polavaram irrigation project.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
IT Minister Nara Lokesh Extending financial Amaravati capital development Full financial support Polavaram project Nirmala Sitharaman 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
M Srinivas
About the AuthorM Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick