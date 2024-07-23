Nara Lokesh thanks Centre for extending financial support to Amaravati and Polavaram

Vijayawada: IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday thanked the Central government for extending financial support of Rs.15,000 crore for Amaravati capital development apart from full financial support for early completion of Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh.



In a tweet, he thanked the Centre, which has announced that it will provide full support for the completion of the projects of Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, and Polavaram, Jeevanadi. On behalf of the people of the State, we express our gratitude to the NDA government for committing to the reconstruction of Andhra Pradesh by allocating Rs.15,000 crore in the budget.

He made these remarks while responding to announcements made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Andhra Pradesh while presenting the budget-2024 in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Nirmala Sitharaman announced a special financial support of Rs.15,000 crore for Amaravati capital development in Andhra Pradesh.

She said the Central government was fully committed to completion and financing of the Polavaram irrigation project.