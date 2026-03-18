Nara Lokesh Says Sole Goal Is Providing 20 Lakh Jobs; Push for Investments Over MoUs

Vijayawada: Education, IT and Electronics minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday asserted that creation of 20 lakh jobs must remain the state’s single-minded objective, asking officials to prioritise tangible investments over mere agreements.

The minister inaugurated the new office of the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) at Mayuri Tech Park in Chinakakani near Mangalagiri.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Lokesh called for a renewed focus on translating investment proposals into reality. “Our only goal should be creation of 20 lakh jobs. It is not about signing MoUs, but about ensuring investments materialise on the ground,” he said.

Recalling his ‘Yuvagalam’ padayatra, the minister noted that he had promised employment opportunities for 20 lakh youth across government and private sectors. He shared an anecdote about meeting a woman named Mohana in GD Nellore, who sold snacks by the roadside. She told him that she does not want government aid but wants jobs for her children.

Highlighting recent achievements, Lokesh said the coalition government has secured substantial investments within just 20 months, claiming that AP has attracted ₹25 out of every ₹100 invested in the country. He congratulated the APEDB team and its CEO Saikant Varma for their efforts.

The minister said globally reputed companies such as Google, ArcelorMittal, Tata Consultancy Services and Cognizant have chosen Andhra Pradesh, signalling growing investor confidence. “Now, we must accelerate further. What matters is how many jobs we create,” he maintained.

Lokesh pointed to the employment potential of the Reliance Industries CBG project, calling it just the beginning. He wanted already grounded projects implemented on top priority, alongside attracting new investments.

The minister asked officials to develop expertise in their assigned clusters, 22 of which have been identified. He underscored the importance of vertical and horizontal integration. He warned against any project shifting to other states. “Every project signed must be grounded and reviewed regularly,” he underlined.

Looking ahead, Lokesh pointed out that the foundation stone for the second steel city would be laid on March 23. He felt the state can even aim for five such cities.

Those who attended the event included MSME minister Kondapalli Srinivas, Industries secretary N. Yuvaraj, APIIC vice chairman and managing director M. Abhishikta Kishore, and other senior officials including M.T. Krishna Babu and Saurabh Gaur.