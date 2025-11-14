Nara Lokesh Says AP to Become a $2.4 Trillion Economy

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Education and IT minister Nara Lokesh on Friday set an ambitious vision of turning AP into a $2.4 trillion economy as part of India's development goals, even as he pitched the state as a premier investment destination at the 30th CII Partnership Summit.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Partnership Summit at the AU Engineering College grounds in Visakhapatnam, Lokesh expressed pride that AP is hosting the event at a time when India is becoming the engine of global economic growth.

India’s vice president, C.P. Radha Krishnan, inaugurated the summit organised by the NDA coalition government in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Lokesh underlined that AP’s primary asset is Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's experience and vision. "Politicians get the opportunity to build a legacy only once in their lives. But people of Andhra Pradesh have given Chandrababu Naidu the opportunity to leave a second legacy in Amaravati and Visakhapatnam," he maintained.

The minister emphasised on rapid execution in today's fast-paced business environment, pointing out: "I have met thousands of investors and corporates. They all agree on one thing – speed. Land allotments, clearances, approvals and incentives, all these should be sanctioned before the project starts. I would like to inform you that we will work faster than your company in Andhra Pradesh," he asserted.

Lokesh underscored the advantage of alignment between the state and central governments. "Once we join hands with you under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Chandrababu Naidu, your project is not merely yours, it will be our project," he emphasised.

The minister concluded with a request to attendees of the summit that they explore investment opportunities in the state and be part of Andhra Pradesh's transformation in alignment with the Viksit Bharat vision.