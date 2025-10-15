Nara Lokesh Says Andhra Draws Investors; Credits Double-engine Govt, Rapid Reforms

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday said the state has become highly attractive to investors, crediting the "double-engine" government, rapid labour reforms, and strong central-state coordination with driving development at a "bullet train" pace.

Highlighting Google's USD 15 billion data center in Visakhapatnam, Lokesh said it will be India's largest outside the US and generate over 1.8 lakh jobs.

"Andhra Pradesh has become highly attractive to investors, thanks to the 'double engine bullet train government', swift labour reforms and strong coordination between PM Modi and CM Naidu," Lokesh said at a press conference here.

He added that ancillary industries in AI, renewable energy, and cable landing stations are expected to emerge in the state. "Public cooperation, infrastructure planning, and policy reforms convinced Google to invest in Andhra Pradesh," he said.

The minister said the data center will transform Visakhapatnam into a global digital hub, and coordinated central-state efforts, along with legal amendments, were key to attracting Google and subsea infrastructure.

Criticising the YSRCP, Lokesh alleged that the party was attempting to obstruct investment in the state. "When I go to Singapore, they send mail to the Singapore government. Now, from the 18th to the 25th of this month, I'm going to Australia on the invitation of the Australian government and they'll send emails there too," he said.

"Even yesterday, they posted on 'X' about my remarks on Google. They have nothing else to do; their only goal is to block investments coming into our state. That is the big difference between a prisoner and a visionary,' which people understood, and that's why they gave the NDA coalition," Lokesh added. He alleged that the YSRCP mismanaged resources, with rising electricity costs and stalled or cancelled projects creating investor uncertainty.

"The Naidu government reversed this, ensuring approvals, policy clarity, and investor support," he said. Meanwhile, YSRCP senior leader Gudivada Amarnath accused Naidu of misleading the public about Google's USD 15 billion AI data center in Visakhapatnam, claiming that the "Adani Group's involvement was deliberately concealed."

Amarnath said the so-called Google project was a "strategy to mislead citizens". He alleged the investment is actually a "joint venture with the Adani Group, whose participation was hidden to avoid scrutiny."