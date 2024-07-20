Nara Lokesh Promises To Bring Back Stranded Telugu Migrant Worker From Saudi Arabia

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh IT minister Nara Lokesh promised to bring stranded telugu migrant worker Veerendra back to the State from Saudi Arabia.



The video of Veerendra seeking help has gone viral on social media and Nara Lokesh has responded to the video saying, "Veerendra, we will bring you back home safely! Don't worry!"



Veerendra Kumar of Andhra Pradesh was allegedly cheated by an agent as he was promised a good job in Qatar. The agent took Rs 1.7 lakh from him for the visa. He reached Qatar on July 10 but later the next day he was sent to a desert in Saudi Arabia where he was made caretaker of camels.



Veerendra shared his ordeal in the video, where he said that there is no proper food and water. He also shared his concerns about his health.