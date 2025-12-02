Nara Lokesh Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Relief for Cyclone Montha Damage

New Delhi: TDP General Secretary and Minister Nara Lokesh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday and submitted a detailed report on the damage caused by Cyclone Montha in Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh stated that the cyclone had impacted **3,109 villages across the state and resulted in losses amounting to ₹6,356 crore across sectors. He said the report was submitted in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha.

According to Lokesh, the state is seeking ₹902 crore as immediate relief and temporary restoration support under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) guidelines.

Several Members of Parliament were also present during the meeting.