Nara Lokesh Intensifies U.S. Tour, Seeks Tech Investments for Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Nara Lokesh continued his investment-focused tour in the United States, holding back-to-back meetings with representatives from leading global technology companies. His primary goal: attracting large-scale investments and strengthening IT infrastructure in the state.

Lokesh met OpsRamp CEO Varma, requesting support in enhancing IT infrastructure and proposing the establishment of a Design and Innovation Academy in Amaravati. He also held discussions with AutoDesk Chief Technologist Dev Patel, seeking cooperation for U.S. investments in Andhra Pradesh.

During his meeting with San Francisco Consul General Srikar Reddy, Lokesh urged the establishment of a Development Center in AP. He later met Zed Scholar CEO Jay Chowdhary, inviting the company to set up a Global Capability Center (GCC) in the state.

Lokesh also held strategic discussions with Salesforce Executive Vice President Ramesh and proposed establishing a Quantum Computing Research Wing in Amaravati.

Further expanding his pitch, Lokesh met Rigetti Computing CTO David Riva, requesting collaboration for setting up an electrolyzer manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh to support green energy initiatives.

His tour continues as part of a broader push to position Andhra Pradesh as an emerging global technology and innovation hub.