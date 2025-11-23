Nara Lokesh Extends Greetings on Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Centenary

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh conveyed his greetings to devotees on the occasion of the centenary of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. In a post on X, Lokesh said that Sri Sathya Sai Baba, who taught the virtues of love, non-violence, truth, righteousness and peace, continues to inspire millions across the world.



Lokesh said it was his “fortune and blessing to be born in Andhra Pradesh, the sacred land where Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba was born.” He added that taking part in the centenary celebrations was a matter of great honour for him.



He further stated that Sri Sathya Sai Baba proved that service to humanity is true divinity by establishing institutions that provide education, healthcare and essential public services. Millions of devotees dedicated to public service today stand as embodiments of Sai’s teachings, Lokesh said.

