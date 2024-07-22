Nara Lokesh Assures Aid to Fly Back Veterinary Doctor’s Mortal Remains to Tenali

Vijayawada: Expressing grief over the death of a 25-year-old veterinary doctor from Tenali in a road accident in Oklahoma, minister for human resources development Nara Lokesh assured the deceased's family members to bring back the mortal remains to Tenali.

Responding to a plea from TD social media worker on X, tagging him to aid the deceased Harika’s family members in bringing back her mortal remains to India, Lokesh informed that the NRI TD wing has been coordinating with the Indian Embassy to bring her mortal remains back home.