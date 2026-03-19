Nara Lokesh Announces AP Job Calendar 2026

Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday announced the AP Job Calendar 2026, calling it a Ugadi gift for the youth of the state.

Lokesh said the government has fulfilled its promise made during the Yuvagalam Padayatra by releasing a detailed job calendar outlining recruitment for 10,060 posts across various government departments. The calendar specifies notification dates and the number of vacancies to be filled.

He assured that recruitment exams will be conducted within the stipulated time frame and that all announced posts will be filled without delay. The syllabus for the examinations will also be released in advance to help candidates prepare effectively.

The minister urged job aspirants to complete one-time registration on the state’s skill portal to receive timely alerts regarding notifications and exams.

Lokesh further stated that the government plans to release a job calendar every year on the occasion of Ugadi, making it a “festival of jobs” for the youth. He extended Ugadi greetings to all job seekers and encouraged them to prepare for competitive examinations.



