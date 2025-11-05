Nara Bhuvaneswari Honoured with Distinguished Fellowship by UK’s Institute of Directors

Nara Bhuvaneswari, Managing Trustee of NTR Trust and Managing Director of Heritage Foods, received two prestigious recognitions from the Institute of Directors (IOD), United Kingdom, during a grand ceremony held at the Mayfair Hall in London on Tuesday (November 4, 2025).

She was conferred with the ‘Distinguished Fellowship 2025 Award’ for her exceptional contributions to public service and social impact through the NTR Memorial Trust. Under her leadership, the Trust has implemented several welfare programs, including Sanjeevani Free Health Clinics, Mobile Health Camps, safe drinking water initiatives, and women empowerment and vocational training programmes.