Nandyal: SPF Constable Dies After Bee Attack at Srisailam Dam

Nandyal: In a tragic incident, a Special Protection Force (SPF) constable died on Wednesday, after a sudden bee attack near Srisailam Dam in the district of Andhra Pradesh.

The victim, identified as Pilli Veeraswamy (52), was on patrol duty at the dam when a swarm of bees descended upon him. While running away, Veeraswamy reportedly suffered a heart attack and collapsed. He was taken to Sunnipenta Project Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Authorities confirmed the incident and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

In another similar case, a 60-year-old farmer died while a few other villagers were injured in a bee attack in the Elaau area in Uttar Pradesh. The deceased, identified as Saheb Singh, a resident of Nagla Soti village, and some other villagers were working in his chilli field on Monday evening when a swarm of bees attacked them. The villagers fled to save their lives, but the bees chased and stung them.