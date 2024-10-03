Nandyal SP Warns of Cybercrime Surge During Festive Season

Kurnool: Nandyal district Superintendent of Police Adhiraj Singh Rana has issued a stern warning to the public about a potential surge in cybercrime activities during the upcoming Dasara and Diwali festivals. The SP cautioned that scammers may exploit the festive spirit to lure unsuspecting victims with promises of "free gifts" and other enticing offers.

Rana advised the public to be wary of unsolicited messages, calls, or emails offering free gifts or discounts. He emphasised that clicking on links or downloading apps from such messages could lead to malware infections or data breaches. Scammers may also attempt to trick victims into sharing personal information, such as bank account details and passwords, under the guise of verifying their eligibility for the "free gifts."

Furthermore, the SP urged the public to avoid falling for scams involving cash rewards or scratch cards received through Google notifications. Scammers often employ such tactics to gain access to personal information and later exploit it for financial gain. He cautioned against accepting part-time job offers that require upfront payments or the creation of accounts using suspicious links.

The district SP stressed the importance of exercising caution and verifying the authenticity of any online offer or communication. By being vigilant and aware of common cybercrime tactics, individuals can protect themselves from becoming victims of these fraudulent schemes.