AP Elections: EC Orders DGP to Take Action Against Nandyal SP

Vijayawada: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to initiate action against Nandyal SP Raghuveer Reddy for failing to enforce the Model Code of Conduct in Nandyal constituency.



The EC ordered a departmental investigation against SP Raghuveer Reddy, SDPO Ravindranth Reddy, and CI Raja Reddy.

DGP must report the actions taken against the three police officials to the EC by 7 PM today, the EC notice said.

The EC noted that Tollywood actor Allu Arjun did not obtain permission for a rally in Nandyal constituency. It further highlighted the failure of police officials to control the situation despite the imposition of Section 144 in the constituency.