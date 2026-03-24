Nandyal: Over 60 People Taken Ill After Consuming Leftover Wedding Food
AP Minister BC Janardhan Reddy inquired into the incident and sought updates from medical officials on the health status of the victims.
Nandyal: More than 60 people, including 10 children, fell ill due to food poisoning after they consumed leftover food on Tuesday in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh.
The incident occurred at Budaga Jangala Colony of YSR Nagar in the district after residents consumed leftover food distributed from a wedding ceremony. They were rushed to a local government hospital for treatment. Doctors reported that while most victims are stable, the condition of one woman remains critical.
Upon receiving information, the Municipal Commissioner and senior officials from the District Medical and Health Department immediately visited the hospital to assess the situation.
Minister for Roads & Buildings, Infrastructure and Investment, BC Janardhan Reddy, inquired into the incident and sought updates from medical officials on the health status of the victims. He directed district administration to ensure that all affected residents receive the best possible medical care.
Further details are awaited.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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