Nandyal: Over 60 People Taken Ill After Consuming Leftover Wedding Food

Nandyal: More than 60 people, including 10 children, fell ill due to food poisoning after they consumed leftover food on Tuesday in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh.

The incident occurred at Budaga Jangala Colony of YSR Nagar in the district after residents consumed leftover food distributed from a wedding ceremony. They were rushed to a local government hospital for treatment. Doctors reported that while most victims are stable, the condition of one woman remains critical.