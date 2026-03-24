Nandyal MP Terms Transgender Bill a Historic Step

Kurnool: Nandyal MP Byreddy Shabari has described the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026 as a “historic step” that ensures dignity, legal recognition and justice for transgender persons.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, she said the Bill provides long-overdue protection and clarity on identity issues.

Shabari noted that the legislation expands the definition of transgender persons to include trans men, trans women and individuals with biological variations such as hormonal imbalances. It also enables individuals to change their name and gender in official records and obtain legal recognition through a medical board.

Raising concerns, she said some individuals were falsely claiming transgender identity to avail benefits, particularly in Nandyal, and warned of misuse in reservations without proper safeguards.

Referring to Andhra Pradesh’s sizeable transgender population, she stressed the need for clear rules. The Bill has sparked debate, with activists opposing medical screening, while supporters argue it ensures targeted welfare.