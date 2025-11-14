Nandyal Logs 607 Underage Driving Cases, Collects Rs 30 Lakh In Fines

Kurnool:Nandyal superintendent of police Suneel Sheoran said on Thursday that from January 2025 to November 12, 2025, a total of 607 cases had been registered against minor drivers and riders in the district. Fines amounting to Rs 30,35,000 had been imposed in these cases.

Police officials and staff across Nandyal district have been conducting special drives every Sunday in all police station limits, covering major junctions, school zones, and residential areas.

During these checks, special focus has been placed on identifying minors driving two-wheelers and light motor vehicles. Counselling sessions were organised to educate minors and their parents about the legal consequences and road safety risks associated with underage driving.

The senior police official said that, as per the Motor Vehicles Act, a fine of `5,000 will be imposed if a minor is caught driving. He added that the initiative had helped improve road discipline and increase awareness among parents regarding their responsibilities.

The Nandyal traffic police stated that enforcement and awareness drives would continue as part of regular operations. Plans are also being made to conduct additional counselling sessions in schools and junior colleges, and the campaign will soon be expanded to all parts of Nandyal district.