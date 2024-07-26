Nandyal: Crackdown on Bikes Without Number Plates, 52 Fined

Kurnool: Police seized 52 motorcycles and fined their owners under the Motor Vehicle Act during a special drive against vehicles without number plates in Nandyal town.

The drive, led by traffic inspector Ismail, was conducted over the last two days within the town limits. The inspector stated that after verifying the vehicle certificates, the vehicles were handed over to their respective owners once they obtained the proper number plate.

District SP Adhiraj Singh Rana said the special drive was being conducted across the district, adding that a number plate on every vehicle is mandatory. He also emphasised the importance of wearing helmets while riding motorcycles and seat belts while driving four-wheelers.