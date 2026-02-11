Nandyal Collector, SP Order Hassle-Free Arrangements For Srisailam Devotees

Kurnool: Nandyal district collector G. Rajakumari and superintendent of police Sunil Shoran have directed officials to ensure that devotees visiting Srisailam for darshan do not face any inconvenience.

From the Devasthanam Command Control Room, the officials reviewed queue lines, traffic regulation, darshan arrangements, annadanam facilities, parking areas, temporary rest shelters for padayatra pilgrims, drinking water supply, and medical camps through CCTV surveillance. The collector stressed that all departments must work in coordination to prevent any stampede-like situation and ensure peaceful darshan for devotees.

Special medical teams, mobile ambulances, sanitation measures, and security arrangements have been strengthened along the walking route, officials said. In view of heavy traffic, vehicles are being diverted to designated parking areas, and devotees have been urged to follow police instructions.