Nandyal Collector Pulls Up Officials Over Poor Upkeep Of Ashram School

KURNOOL: Nandyal district collector G. Raji Kumari on Tuesday expressed strong dissatisfaction over the poor management of a tribal ashram school during an inspection at Mahanandi mandal. She found the kitchen and toilets to be in an unhygienic condition and observed that the overall maintenance of the school was far from satisfactory.

During the visit, the collector inspected classrooms, the kitchen, toilets, hostel rooms and other basic infrastructure facilities. Although essential amenities were available, she noted that proper upkeep was lacking and stressed the need for immediate corrective measures to ensure better living and learning conditions for students.



