Nandyal Collector Pulls Up Officials Over Poor Upkeep Of Ashram School

Andhra Pradesh
27 Jan 2026 10:15 PM IST

Nandyal district collector G. Raji Kumari on Tuesday expressed strong dissatisfaction over the poor management of a tribal ashram school during an inspection at Mahanandi mandal: Reports

Nandyal district collector G. Raji Kumari — Official site

KURNOOL: Nandyal district collector G. Raji Kumari on Tuesday expressed strong dissatisfaction over the poor management of a tribal ashram school during an inspection at Mahanandi mandal. She found the kitchen and toilets to be in an unhygienic condition and observed that the overall maintenance of the school was far from satisfactory.

During the visit, the collector inspected classrooms, the kitchen, toilets, hostel rooms and other basic infrastructure facilities. Although essential amenities were available, she noted that proper upkeep was lacking and stressed the need for immediate corrective measures to ensure better living and learning conditions for students.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Nandyal district Dissatisfaction unhygienic conditions Tribal Schools Mahanandi Area kurnool news 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

