Nandyal collector cautions against entering forest

Kurnool: Following the frequent sightings of a leopard in Mahanandi Temple area, Nandyal collector G. Rajakumari has instructed forest officials to prevent people from entering the reserve forest.

She expressed suspicion that waste thrown from Mahanandi Temple is attracting wild animals. She ordered immediate removal of such waste.

Rajakumari further asked forest officials to determine whether the attack on a tribal youth on Tuesday had been by a leopard or another animal. She appealed to people not to expose themselves to danger by venturing into forest areas for collecting firewood or to defecate.

The collector pointed out that 32 per cent of the district is covered by forests, including a tiger reserve. They need to strike a balance between protecting wildlife and letting people enter reserve forests.

Rajakumari appreciated green netting around the goshala of the temple, with an advice to widen it. She said this can control leopard movement.

She asked forest officials to display large boards prohibiting entry into the reserve forest area. She said devotees in large numbers visit Mahanandi and it is the responsibility of officials to safeguard their lives.