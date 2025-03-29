Nandi Vahana Seva captivates devotees at Srisailam

Kurnool: On the third day of Ugadi Mahotsavam at Srisailam on Saturday, priests and Vedic scholars conducted Prabhotsavam and Nandi Vahana Seva, with Goddess Bhramaramba Devi adorned in Maha Saraswathi Alankaram. Special rituals such as Chandeeswara puja, Mandaparadhanam, Japanushthanam, and Rudrahomam were performed at Mallikarjuna Swamy’s Yagashala, while Chandihomam took place at Goddess Bhramaramba Devi’s Yagashala in the morning.

As part of the Ugadi Mahotsavam, special Kumkumarchana and Navavarana Archana were performed for the Goddess. The evening session included Japanushthanam and pujas at 5.30 pm, followed by Prabhotsavam for Sri Swamy and Ammavaru, during which the chariot-like Prabha was decorated with 11 types of flowers, including Banthi, Chemanti, Gulabi, and Kanakambaram.

Later in the evening, Nandi Vahana Seva was performed, where the ceremonial idols of Sri Swamy and Ammavaru were placed on Nandi Vahanam and offered special pujas. A Grama Utsavam followed, featuring traditional performances like Kolatam, Chekkabhajana, folk dance, Thappetachindu, Karnataka folk dance, and Nandikoluseva.

At night, Agnigunda Pravesham was organised by Kannada devotees at the Shiva Deeksha camps. This ritual, rooted in the Veerachar tradition, holds great spiritual significance, with Veerachara Vinyasam performed before the sacred Agnigunda Pravesham.