Nandamuri Family, Fraternity, Fans Pay Tributes to NTR

On the occasion of the 30th Vardhanthi of legendary actor, statesman and cultural icon Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), fondly remembered as Viswa Vikhyatha Nata Sarvabhouma, members of the Nandamuri family, film personalities, political leaders and thousands of fans gathered at the NTR statue in Film Nagar to pay rich floral tributes.

The statue was adorned with garlands as people from across cinema and public life came together to honour the man who redefined Telugu cinema and awakened Telugu self-respect. Representatives from various sections of the Telugu film industry recalled NTR’s towering legacy and his continued presence in the hearts of the people even three decades after his passing.

Veteran film personality Kaja Surya Narayana said NTR remains number one in the history of Telugu cinema. He noted that had NTR not founded the Telugu Desam Party on that historic day, many people would not have reached the positions they hold today. He described NTR and Akkineni Nageswara Rao as the two eyes of the Telugu film industry and expressed his wish that a statue of ANR garu should also be installed, urging industry elders to take the initiative forward.

Social activist Madala Ravi said Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao was a great personality who took the pride of the Telugu race to the world. He added that NTR brought recognition to Telugu people and Telugu cinema and truly deserves the Bharat Ratna, calling upon everyone to work together to make it a reality.

Writer Paruchuri Gopalakrishna recalled that just like a powerful dialogue NTR delivered in the film Mana Desam, he climbed step by step to the greatest heights in life. He said that even after 30 years of his passing, Annagaru feels alive among the people and it never feels like he is no more.

Director Tammareddy Bharadwaja said NTR elevated the self-respect of Telugu people and lived a life without selfishness. He pointed out that there was no experiment, no role and no story that NTR did not attempt in cinema. Remembering him only on birth and death anniversaries, he said, is not enough, and emphasised the need to follow NTR’s ideals in cinema and politics to truly keep his legacy alive.

Actor Prasanna Kumar said NTR is a training ground for every actor and an inspiration for every actor and political leader. He added that NTR showcased the valour and pride of Telugu people to the world.

Director YVS Chowdary said statues are erected only for great personalities so future generations can understand their history. He observed that some legendary souls are remembered not merely by birth and death anniversaries but by Jayanti and Vardhanthi, and NTR is one such great soul. Describing him as the god of the silver screen, he said NTR rose to the top with dedication, discipline and hard work, giving a global identity to the Telugu race.

Nandamuri Janakiram’s wife Deepika, Mohana Roop and other family members participated in the programme and fondly recalled their cherished memories with NTR.

The event stood as a powerful reminder of NTR’s everlasting legacy in cinema, politics and in the hearts of Telugu people.