Nampally Blaze: 2023 OC Issued Despite Illegal Storage In Cellars

HYDERABAD: As smoke filled the fire-hit building and the flames fed on furniture, fire-fighters made a desperate attempt to break the window panes to let the smoke out.

A Bronto skylift was parked outside the building. Two firefighters from a distance tried to break the window panes. They were assisted by locals who hurled stones from the adjacent building to break its glass.

There was no provision for the fire-fighters to execute their task seamlessly, including the structure having ample setbacks — the open space between plinth area and compound wall — for a vehicle to move freely.

The fire-hit building at Nampally which had secured an occupancy certificate (OC) from the GHMC in 2023 was found to have violated the sanctioned building plan. The fire started from the first of two cellars of the G+3 building.

According to the OC, the two cellars should have been used for parking, but the store owners had stored combustile material including wood, foam and adhesives at both levels. One of the cellars had the watchman’s room.

With the blaze feeding on the inflammable material, fire-fighters had a difficult task. In addition, water used by the fire-fighters quickly filled the cellars.

It quickly became apparent that GHMC officials have ignored the developments, as no changes can be made after the OC is issued. That, or the OC itself was issued in doubtful circumstances.

“If an additional floor is built, officials can get away by claiming that it was done after the OC was granted. However, a cellar cannot be built after getting the OC,” an official from the corporation told Deccan Chronicle, making it evident that the property owner and those who cleared the certificate were at fault.

As per norms the OC should be granted after a physical inspection by the officials. The certificate is granted only if the structure has a valid building permission.