Naipunyam Portal to Be Launched at CII Partnership Summit

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials to make the soon-to-be-launched Naipunyam portal a single gateway for all employment and skill development opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

Chairing a review meeting on the skill development department at the secretariat on Thursday, he said the government aimed to help create 20 lakh employment opportunities by 2029. He promised full support to youths seeking skill training and higher education.

Reviewing the Naipunyam Portal, the CM asked officials to benchmark global best practices and institutions to build a comprehensive and futuristic skilling framework for youth. AP should collaborate with internationally reputed organisations for skill assessment, accreditation and training, while also promoting new-age workspaces and strengthening GCC operations, he said.

The Naipunyam portal would be introduced before the investors at the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, he said.

Education minister Nara Lokesh, who attended the meeting, explained that a cluster-based approach was being implemented to provide industry-specific skill training in 15 clusters, covering fields such as space, aquaculture and quantum technologies. The model drew ideas from Australian practices and would strengthen industry-academia collaboration.

Officials told the CM that over 1.44 lakh people have secured jobs through job fairs in recent months.

Naidu said, “The Naipunyam portal will integrate data from all departments to accurately identify unemployed persons, offer AI-generated resumes, send job updates via WhatsApp, and list details of training centres, sectors and available vacancies across the state. An AI-based interview simulator will also be available to help candidates prepare for tests.”

The portal would be linked with ITIs, polytechnics, engineering and general universities, and major industries to ensure students and institutions stay aligned with emerging trends. It facilitates skill testing and certification, track placements, and connect student innovations with the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to offer training in foreign languages to help youths explore global opportunities. The portal should also collaborate with APNRT to inform Non-Resident Telugus about job prospects and ensure re-training and advanced training options for those wishing to upgrade their skills.

Naidu called for a strong innovation ecosystem that begins at the school level, encouraging students, especially from Class 8 and above, to engage with new ideas and technologies. He emphasized the creation of an institutional framework to assess and enhance the skill pool of each constituency, identify predominant local skills and design targeted programmes for continuous, blended (online and offline) skilling.