Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari intensifies election campaign in Kuppam

Andhra Pradesh: Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of TDP president and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, intensified election in her husband’s Assembly constituency – Kuppam – in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.



Interacting with villagers during door-to-door campaign, she sought blessings from them seeking support for TDP in the election. As Naidu is busy in canvassing for candidates in other Assembly constituencies across the State, Bhuvaneswari, daughter of former Chief Minister late NT Rama Rao, also taking part in the campaign.

Bhuvaneswari attended election campaign in Rama Kuppam, Bandharlapally and Nernelli, among other villages in the constituency. She explained in detail the importance of each vote to elect a right candidate during the elections. At the same time, she highlighted the failures of the YSRCP government in the last five years.

The villagers welcomed her with ‘harathi’ and felicitated her with ‘shawals’ when she entered the villages.