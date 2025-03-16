Naidu’s ultimatum to MLAs on cleanliness by October 2

Kakinada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked his MLAs to ensure cleanliness within their respective constituencies by October 2, the Gandhi Jayanthi Day.

“You will see the Chief Minister of 1995. I will start visiting your constituencies from October 2 to check whether they are clean and green. You better be on your toes and ensure cleanliness by then. Otherwise, you will feel my ‘heat waves,’” Chandrababu Naidu remarked, participating in a Swarna Andhra Swachch Bharat programme at Tanuku in West Godavari District on Saturday

The Chief Minister made it a point to himself clean the road in Kakinada town. He underlined that he is keen on ensuring that every constituency in each district is developed. MLAs will have to take up this responsibility and he will be there to back them.

“The previous (YSRC) regime ruined the state. We are now making all-out efforts to bring the state back on track. When I start my tours after October 2, MLAs will be informed only three hours in advance about my visit to their constituency. Be prepared to run after me when I am checking the development in your constituency,” Chandrababu Naidu declared.

He pointed out that the inefficient government during the YSRC rule, allowed 85 lakh tonnes of garbage to pile up in the state. They have removed 51 lakh tonnes of this garbage.

“By October 2, we will all have to ensure that total garbage is removed from the roads,” he remarked. In this regard, he said that after the NDA coalition has resumed power, 4.60 lakh toilets have been sanctioned. Construction of 72,000 toilets has already started. Community toilets will be built in cities, towns and mandal headquarters in coming days.

The Chief Minister reiterated that to make AP SwarnAndhra and Swachch Andhra Pradesh, two 30 MW waste-to-energy plants are being constructed in Visakhapatnam and Guntur, apart from two 22 MW plants at Rajamahendravaram and Nellore at a cost of ₹700 crores.

Naidu said he had entered politics and stepped into the assembly on 15th March 1978. “For 45 years, no other leader has got as much respect as me,” he maintained.