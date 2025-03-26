Naidu’s stress on development plans for districts

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his aspiration for the development of every district in the state, in an address during the second day of the collectors' conference.

The chief minister reviewed the action plans of six districts within Zone-1, soliciting input from collectors regarding strategies for the fiscal year 2025-26. He proposed that Visakhapatnam, evolving as a cosmopolitan city, should have a minimum of 5,000 hotel rooms for tourists.

Naidu observed that, for the first time in the history of AP, district-wise development plans are being discussed at the state-level. If district collectors formulate plans for development of their respective zones and implement them, AP will move fast on the progressive path, he felt.

"We have five zones, all of which are power hubs. The first zone comprises Visakhapatnam while Rajamahendravaram is in the second zone, the capital Amaravati in third zone, Tirupati in fourth zone and Anantapur in fifth. If collectors formulate district development plans and implement them successfully, the future of the state will be very bright," the CM said.

A senior officer has been made incharge of each zone while every district has an incharge minister, Naidu said and added that all of them should hold discussions on how to develop their respective districts and how to implement their plans at the field-level.

He said, “From next month, all the senior officers should make ground-level visits for three to four days every month, to know facts at the grassroots-level and formulate developmental plans to resolve the issues.”

Naidu emphasized the need for progress for the northern districts, particularly Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri. Visakhapatnam, evolving as a cosmopolitan city, should have a minimum of 5,000 hotel rooms for tourists. Collectors must provide modern facilities to tourists in the Anakapalli and Araku regions, he said.

The chief minister announced that funds would be allocated for constructing government offices, including the collectorates in the newly formed districts of Anakapalli, Alluri, and Parvathipuram Manyam. The new districts should develop on par with older district centers, he said.

Naidu highlighted his desire that Alluri district would become a completely organic farming zone. He urged collectors to ensure industrial development in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli and emphasized the need for housing solutions to prevent any accommodation issues for employees working in upcoming industries in Anakapalli.

In terms of per capita income, the CM praised Visakhapatnam for achieving the highest per capita income in the state, which, he said, exceeds the state average. “Following Visakhapatnam, the districts of Anakapalli and Alluri districts are also performing well.”

However, he expressed concern over Srikakulam district lagging significantly in terms of per capita income. “Promote the agricultural and industrial sectors in that district to enhance the living standards of its residents,” he asked the district collector.

Naidu suggested that each constituency should establish an industrial park by next year. The government, he said, is working towards the goal of one entrepreneur per family and encouraging as many as 100,000 such industrialists.

He referred to the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Visakhapatnam, as was stated earlier by the district collector, and called for its launch next month.