Naidu’s Negligence Pushes Farmers Into Crisis: YSRC

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy lashed out at Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for what he termed as utter neglect and indifference towards the plight of farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

Taking to the X platform, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Chandrababu Naidu has set unmatched records in pushing farmers into distress through the collapse of crop prices. In Kurnool, onions are being sold at just ₹3 per kg, and tomatoes at ₹1.50 per kg. Are these prices even imaginable? Should farmers not be allowed to survive?”

Highlighting the false promises of the Telugu Desam regime, Jagan Mohan Reddy remarked, “You repeatedly issued advertisements claiming that onions would be procured at ₹1,200 per quintal. But instead of fulfilling the promise, you staged auctions in the Kurnool market where no one came forward to buy. Was this not a deliberate attempt to create an impression that nothing can be done? When the actual market is selling onions online on BigBasket and in retail stores at ₹29–₹32 per kg, and Rythu Bazaars at ₹25 per kg, why is the farmer not getting even a fraction of that price? Is this not your government’s failure, Chandrababu?”

He further pointed to the tomato crisis, where prices have crashed and helpless farmers are throwing their produce on the streets due to the lack of buyers.

Jagan Mohan Reddy demanded that Chandrababu Naidu immediately intervene, procure farmers’ produce, and provide them with fair support prices. “Show at least some humanity, Chandrababu garu. Farmers cannot be left to die in despair while you remain a silent spectator,” he asserted.