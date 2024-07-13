Naidu’s 30 Days In Power Deceitful, Says Nani

Vijayawada: Taking on the ruling Telugu Desam-led government on completion of its 30 days in power in Andhra Pradesh, former minister Perni Venkatramaiah alias Nani said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu's actions remained deceitful, as always.

Speaking to the media at YSRC’s central party office in Tadepalli, Nani maintained that Naidu has been avoiding questions over his election promises.

Referring to GO 29 on the Talliki Vandanam scheme, he recalled that the TDP chief promised ₹15,000 to each child in a family before the elections. “Now, the GO specifies that only the mother in the family will receive ₹15,000. This is proof of how deceitful Naidu is,” the former minister underlined.

He described Chandrababu as the embodiment of lies. “Naidu has only bragged about creating wealth, while taking more loans, making the state the most indebted,” he stated.

On Polavaram, the former minister alleged that due to Chandrababu's greed for commissions and non-compliance with protocols, the project faced numerous issues. “Naidu is solely responsible for the mess the Polavaram project is in,” he remarked.



Nani wondered that if Chandrababu claims he has completed 72 per cent of the Polavaram project, why did he not specify when he will complete the remaining 28 per cent of the project.



He said though the state government has claimed that it is supplying sand for free, it is only free in name. In reality, it is full of hidden charges.