Naidupet Commuters Seek Direct EMU Train To Chennai

NELLORE: Thousands of residents, workers, students and businesspersons from Naidupet and surrounding mandals commute daily to Chennai. Their travel is, however, a struggle due to the absence of direct electric multiple unit (EMU) train services.

Naidupet, with a population of nearly five lakhs, is the hub for around 750 villages in Ojili, Pellakur, Doravarisatram, Vakadu, Chittamur, and Kota mandals. The town is also a major junction linking Gudur, Venkatagiri, Srikalahasti and Tirupati.

Naidupet’s importance has grown manifold with the coming up of Naidupet-Menakur Industrial Corridor, which houses over 350 major and medium-scale industries, including multinational companies. Thousands of employees take trains daily between Naidupet and Chennai to earn their livelihoods.

At present, there are 11 EMU trains operating between Chennai and Sullurpet. These services terminate 20 km short of Naidupet. Commuters are thus forced to travel by road between Naidupet and Sullurpet to entrain or detrain. While costing time and money, it involves uncertainty, since buses and shared transport options are irregular and often expensive.

Students pursuing higher education, professionals working in Chennai, small traders managing businesses, and even patients seeking medical care are among the worst affected.

Naidupet associations pointed out that the town’s railway station, which comes under the Southern Railway, already has the required high-level platforms and a common loop line similar to Sullurpet. This means no new investment or infrastructure would be required to extend EMU services. On the contrary, such an extension would increase passenger traffic and improve railway revenues, while providing safe, affordable and reliable connectivity for the people.

A request in this regard has already been submitted to the railway authorities through the Southern Railway Passengers Welfare Association. The demand for extension of the EMU has been growing stronger with industrial expansion and the rising number of commuters.

Residents underline that extending EMU services would ease road congestion, promote eco-friendly travel, and accelerate economic activity in the fast-developing Chennai–Tirupati corridor.

Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy has already taken up the matter with Railways’ union minister of state Veeranna Somanna, urging him to extend all 11 Chennai-Sullurpet EMU services up to Naidupet. The MP has pointed out that such an arrangement will be socially beneficial, economically viable and in tune with the growing strategic importance of Naidupet as an industrial and transport hub.